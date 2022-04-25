Teachers no longer need “releases” to attended UG come September

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand on Monday announced that from 2022 teachers will have an easier time when attending the University of Guyana.

In a Facebook post, minister Manickchand said “ I am happy to inform all trained teachers who will be pursuing their degree in Education from September 2022, that you will no longer need “release” to attend UG. All classes for the degree in Education will be held outside of school hours. Thank you Dr. Paloma Mohamed and team. Also, a solution has been found for those who went to UG without the coveted “release.” More details to follow soon!”

