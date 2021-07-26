Teen critical after car hits bridge, plunges into trench in Dem Amstel

An 18-year-old male is in critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital while several others received injuries following an accident that occurred on the Den Amstel Public Road, West Demerara on Saturday at 21:30 hours.



Shuoyb Jahoor of East Bank Demerara has been identified as the victim in critical condition.



According to a police news release, the other persons involved in the accident are 22-year-old Marissa Lam of West Coast Demerara, 18-year-olds Alana Boodhoo, Nicholas Ramah and Ronela Balkarran.



Police said Lam, who was driving motorcar HC8594, which carried the other named individuals, lost control of the car while attempting to negotiate a turn on the right bend of the northern side of the Den Amstel Public Road.



The car eventually collided with a concrete bridge on the western side of the road, before entering a nearby trench, police said.



“Three of the occupants including Marissa received injuries and were taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital for medical attention. 18-year-old Shuoyb Jahoor was referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital and remains in a critical condition, while his car-mates have been treated and sent away.



“His condition is being monitored as investigations continue,” police said in the release.

