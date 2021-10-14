Teen trio identified as perpetrators in Bharrat’s jewellery robbery

Three youths ages 16, 17 and 21 have been identified as those in the Bharrat’s Jewelry robbery on Robb Street on Wednesday midday. Police in a release said that a 30-year-old salesman was in the store when the three males entered the store. One of the suspects pulled out a black handgun from his right side pants waist, pointed it at the victim and told him not to say anything.

He then took away the victim’s cellular phone which is valued at $38,000, while one of the other suspects who was armed with a hammer lashed a glass case and broke it.

The third suspect then pushed his hand into the glass case and took out a small amount of gold chains, finger rings and earrings. The value of the jewellrey is unknown at this time.

The suspects then ran out of the store and continued to run south on Orange Walk.

Ranks on patrol duty were informed and they gave chase in the suspects’ direction.

The suspects on seeing the ranks continued to run in different directions to escape but they were apprehended between Orange Walk and Alexander Street.

One of the suspects, who sustained what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his right upper thigh. Further, the police stated that the youth was rescued from a mob who helped to capture the men. The GPF however clarified that its ranks did not fire any shots at any of the suspects in an attempt to capture them.

A search was conducted on the suspects and found nothing.

The injured suspect was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he is presently receiving medical attention under police guard.

The other suspects are presently in custody.

Investigations are in progress.

