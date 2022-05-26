“The Government of India will support Guyana in all possible ways” High Commissioner says in Independence Message

Please see below the statement by High Commisioner of India Dr KJ Srinivasa for Guyana’s 56th Independence anniversary:

Namaste.

On behalf of the people and Government of India, the High Commission of India in Georgetown and my own behalf, I extend my felicitations and heartfelt greetings to the friendly people and the Government of Cooperative Republic of Guyana on the joyous occasion of 56th anniversary of independence.

India cherishes its strong partnership and historical ties with Guyana which are buttressed by our commitment towards more people-to-people ties, and convergence of views on important issues at bilateral, multilateral and international fora including the CARICOM and the UN.

The fast-paced Guyanese development and progress will have India joining as its valuable partner in various sectors including education, agriculture, MSME, healthcare, infrastructure, oil and gas, etc.

The Government of India will support Guyana in all possible ways to assist in its requirements and continued growth. We continue to encourage Indian companies to invest in Guyana and work actively with Guyanese companies, especially in technology support and knowledge sharing. India is very proud to offer training and capacity building in civilian, defence, security, media and other sectors for nation-building.

I would like to reiterate that the Government of India led by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is working to ensure special partnership with countries like Guyana.

Friends, I take this opportunity to once again wish all the dear brothers and sisters of Guyana continued success, prosperity and progress in the coming years.

Long live Guyana. Long live India-Guyana friendship