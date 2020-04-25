Third case of COVID-19 recorded in Region 10

–male had shared close relationship with Region’s 1st COVID-19 patient

A 40-year-old man who hails from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) has now been diagnosed with the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) after samples taken from him by medical staff confirmed that he was infected.

In a media statement this afternoon, Regional Health Officer (RHO) for Region 10, Dr. Pansy Armstrong, noted that her recent appeal for persons that would have interacted with the first or second confirmed COVID-19 patients in that Region to present themselves to be tested, has borne fruit.

She stated that a few days ago, samples were taken from 10 persons, and were sent to the capital city for the relevant testing to be conducted.

Dr. Armstrong noted that when the results returned, nine (9) persons were said to have tested negative for the COVID-19 while the result for one (1) persons is positive in this regard.

On April 8, Region 10 recorded its first confirmed COVID-19 patient; Sydney Trellis. However, despite valiant efforts by medical staff to ensure the man survived, he subsequently lost his life to the battle against COVID-19.

Six days later, on April 14, that Region confirmed its second patient, a female, who is said to currently be in institutional isolation.