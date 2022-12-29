TWO WOMEN REPORTEDLY IN POLICE CUSTODY FOR KANVEILLE BUSINESSMAN MURDER

Two women have been arrested concerning the murder of businessman Shimron Adams, 41, who was shot dead during an alleged robbery on Monday night. Adams was robbed of his gold jewelry and a shoulder bag containing his day’s earnings. The women were reportedly attempting to get into Adams’ car when they were arrested by patrol officers who responded to the sounds of gunshots.

It is unclear if the women were known personally to Adams, but his sister Shivon suspects her brother may have been set up. CCTV cameras are being reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation. The women have not yet been identified.

