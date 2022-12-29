Berbice man charged with murder of teenager

On Wednesday, 41-year-old Lester Eion LaFleur was charged with the murder of 15-year-old Carlos Leung. LaFleur, believed to be suffering from a mental illness, appeared in the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court and was remanded to prison until January 23, 2023. According to reports, LaFleur attacked Leung on a bridge while the teenager was on his way to get his hair styled for a school party.

LaFleur stabbed Leung multiple times before pushing him into a trench and holding him under the water. The 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the abdomen, arm, shoulder, chest, and behind his ear. Leung’s mother, Michelle Bess, attempted to intervene but was forced to flee when LaFleur turned on her. The murder weapon, a knife, was later recovered from the trench.Tiana Cole reports

