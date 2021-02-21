Unidentified pedal cyclist fighting for life with broken ribs, lung contusion after accident with minibus



An unidentified male pedal cyclist is now battling for his life with broken ribs and lung contusion, while being assisted with a ventilator at a city hospital, after he was allegedly struck off his bicycle by a speeding minibus (#PLL 5798).

The serious accident took place around 06:10h along Vlissengen Road, Georgetown, in the vicinity of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) building.

HGP Nightly News understands that at the time of the incident, the minibus (#PLL 5798) was being driven by a male resident of Pike Street, Kitty.

Reports are that on the day and time in question, the pedal cyclist had been proceeding South along the Eastern lane of Vlissengen Road, with one hand on the handle of his bicycle, while he used his other hand to hold on to a mattress that was resting at the top of his head.

According to a police statement, while in the vicinity of the GWI and Church Street, the pedal cyclist swerved Right onto the Western lane of the said road, in an attempt to cross onto the Western side of the road.

However, as a result of this action, he allegedly landed in the path of the minibus (#PLL 5798) which had been proceeding South along the Eastern lane of Vlissengen Road, at a fast rate of speed.

“The driver of the minibus (#PLL 5798) swerved right in an attempt to avoid a collision but despite such the front left side of the minibus (#PLL 5798) collided with the pedal cyclist and continued in a South -Western direction before finally colliding into a Close Circuit Television (CCTV) camera pole which is situated on the Western parapet of Vlissengen Road, before finally coming to an halt. As a result of the collision, the pedal cyclist fell onto the roadway where he received multiple injuries about his body.”

The badly injured man was picked up in an unconscious state by Emergency Medical Techicians (EMT) and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was seen and examined by doctors on duty.

“He is yet to regain consciousness while being treated for (5) broken right ribs along with lung contusion and is being supported by a venture machine.A notice of intended prosecution was prepared and served on the minibus who is presently in custody. The below photograph is shared in hopes of identifying the victim and his family.”

