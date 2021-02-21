Miner stabs Brazilian national, knifed to death in retaliation

A 29-year-old miner was stabbed to death by a Brazilian national at a shop after he (the deceased) allegedly approached the suspect and dealt him a stab to his back before running into another shop.

Dead is Randolph Semple of Third Avenue, Bartica, Essequibo River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The incident occurred around 18:00h at the Pedymachi Black Water Backdam, Cuyuni River.

Reports are that on Friday evening, Semple was at a shop and noticed the suspect who was seated on a motorcycle on the roadway, and approached him. He then used a knife to deal the Brazilian one (1) stab to his back before seeking refuge in another nearby shop.

However, the suspect armed himself with a knife and followed Semple into the shop where he dealt the miner a stab to his upper chest, before he (Brazilian) made good his escape.According to a police statement, Semple managed to walk about 400 feet away from the shop before falling to the ground where he remained motionless.

“The matter was reported to the police, who, upon arrival at the scene observed the shirtless body of the deceased on the roadway with what appeared to be a stab wound to the upper mid-area of his chest. The body was taken to the Bartica Hospital mortuary. An investigation is ongoing.”

