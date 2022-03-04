Vladimir Putin warns violence ‘will get worse’ and plans to take over all of Ukraine

Russia’s attack on Ukraine is going ‘according to plan’ and the violence is set to ‘get worse’, Vladimir Putin has warned.

The Russian President made the harrowing comments to Emmanuel Macron, his French counterpart, during a phone conversation on March 3.

After hanging up the call at the end of the exchange, which lasted around an hour and a half, Mr Macron stated “the worst is yet to come”.

According to The Mirror, an Elysee Palace spokesman said: ‘President Putin expressed his very great determination to continue the offensive, the aim of which is to take control of the whole country.

“President Putin said the Russian Army operation was developing according to the plan’ and that it would ‘get worse if the Ukrainians do not accept surrender terms”