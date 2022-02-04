WAKENAAM MAN MISSING AFTER BOAT CAPSIZES

A river search is now underway for a man who disappeared during a boat mishap on the Essequibo River at 23:00 hours last night.

Police are reporting that Feroze Amin, aged 58 years of lot 14-15 Good Success, Wakenaam Island and Lakeram Kuber, age 54 years of Bellplaine Wakenaam Island left Wakenaam Island for Supenaam with a fiber glass boat powered by a 100 HP Yamaha outboard engine driven by Amin, to pick up one Floyd Dazzell and as they were returning to Wakanaam the boat capsized and went down.

Dazzell and Amin managed to swim to safety to the Wakenaam shore while Kuber did not.

A search is on for him and the boat.