Wanted Bulletin Issued for Man who allegedly murdered wife

The Guyana Police Force has issued a wanted bulletin for VIJAIMAL RAJ on Tuesday afternoon. This is in connection with the murder committed on Savitrie Raj.

It is alleged that the 56 year old man murdered his wife on April 12, 2022 in their Foulis East Coast Demerara home at about 1:00 am.

If seen or anyone who has information about the whereabouts of the said person, please contact the POLICE on, 229-2700, 229-2219, 229-2557, 226-6978, 225-8196, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.