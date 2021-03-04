Welder gets 18 months imprisonment for break and enter, larceny

A 26-year-old East Coast Demerara (ECD) welder will now spend the next 18 months imprisoned after he was charged and plead guilty to the charge of Break and Enter and Larceny at the Court on Wednesday (yesterday).

Charles Rodney of Enmore New Scheme, ECD, was arrested on February 19, this year for the above-mentioned crime and was hauled before the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court #1 yesterday for the said offence-contrary to Section 229 (a) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01.

Rodney appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate, Ann Mclennan, where the charge was read to him and he pleaded guilty. He was then sentenced to spend the next year and six (6) months in jail.