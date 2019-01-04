‘WHISTLE’ BACK IN THE COURTS – CHARGE DISMISSED

Leon ‘Whistle’ Duncan was arraigned before the Georgetown Magistrates Courts again. This time the victim in the matter opted not to give evidence; resulting in the case to be against Duncan. Javone Vickerie reports from within the courts.

28-year-old Leon Duncan popularly known by the name “Whistle” had luck on his side after an armed robbery charge was dismissed against him in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The Office Assistant of 1977 William Road, Festival City, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and denied the allegation.

It is alleged that on December 28 at Norton Street Lodge, while in being in cahoots with other, he robbed Michael Wills of One Gold chain valued 560,000 dollars.

But, the victim in the case opted not to provide evidence against the accused. He swore, under oath, that he preferred not to testify due to the fact that he could not positively identify who robbed him.

Wills also swore before Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield that he was neither forced nor threatened by the accused. Wills told the court that he made the decision on his own free will. Duncan is a familiar face to the police and the courts.

In September, Duncan granted bail in the sum of 300,000 dollars for armed robbery, assaulting policemen and discharging a loaded firearm. In February of 2016, he was acquitted of the murder of businessman Imtiaz Roopnarine who was shot and killed during a robbery at Cool Square back in 2013.