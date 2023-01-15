Woman busted with cocaine, ganja tells Police she was “selling it to mind me children”

A 38-year-old woman was on Sunday arrested for possession of suspected marijuana and cocaine and reportedly told Police that she was going to sell it “to mind her children.”

Reports are that the Police received information that Onghel Walcott from La Grange Public Road, West Bank Demerara (WBD), had drugs in her home.

As a result, ranks were dispatched to the location and, on arrival, told Walcott of the information received and requested to search her home.

According to the Police, she did not object, and during the search, which was done in her presence, several transparent ziplock bags were seen that contained suspected cannabis.

She was told of the offence committed, and under caution, she replied: “I selling da weed to mind me three children.”

A further search was carried out in her bedroom, and in a basket and one transparent plastic bag containing several small, rocklike substances suspected to be cocaine was found.

She was told of this and replied with caution: “I selling da cocaine fo mind me children.”

The suspected cannabis and cocaine [Photo: Guyana Police Force/ January 15, 2023]

She was arrested and escorted to the La Parfaite Harmonie Police Station, along with the suspected cannabis and cocaine.

On arrival at the Station, and in her presence, the suspected cannabis was weighed and amounted to 65 grams, while the cocaine totalled 9 grams.

She was placed into custody and is slated to be charged and make her court appearance this week.

Like this: Like Loading...