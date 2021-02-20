Woman found dead inside of drain near Koker

A 60-year-old woman, who is said to suffer from an illness that required her to be in the company of at least one other person, was found lifeless inside of a drain on Friday night at the Fyrish Koker Dam, Corentyne, Berbice.

The deceased has been identified as Janki Goberdhan of Fyrish village, Corentyne, Berbice.

She was discovered dead around 19:30h on the day in question.

According to a police statement, Goberdhan’s relatives had not been aware that the woman had left her residence to head towards an “unknown location.”

The 60-year-old was later seen lying in a drain and then escorted to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Her body, which bore no marks of violence, was then taken to the Ramoo’s Funeral Home awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).