Woman raped while attempting to find new home

-DJ lures woman into house, locks her indoors for days

A 21-year-old female, who was searching for an apartment to relocate to after encountering domestic issues, was allegedly raped by a Disc Jockey (DJ) after he lured her into an empty house.

The rape accused,34-year-old Roger Gibbons also known as “Roger Gibson” of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) who is also said to have a residence in Block ‘A’ Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD) appeared at the Vreed-En-Hoop Magistrate’s Court, West Coast Demerara (WCD) today in relation to the crime.

Thirty-four-year-old DJ, Roger Gibbons.

He appeared before Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul and was not required to plea. Gibbons was remanded to prison until July 23, 2020 and his matter has been transferred to the Wales Magistrate’s Court, WBD.

Reports are that the woman, who hails from Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo (EBE),initially encountered the accused at Vreed-En-Hoop, West Coast Demerara on Sunday April 5th ,2020

During a conversation, she divulged that she was experiencing difficulties in locating an apartment/house to stay at since she had moved out of her mother’s residence following a heated argument.

Gibbons allegedly assured her that he could take her to a house where she could relocate to.

Reports are that He took the young woman to a single flat concrete house in La Parfaite Harmonie, WBD, and locked the doors upon their entry inside the building.

According to the young woman, he then had sexual intercourse with her, without her consent .

Gibbons then allegedly secured the windows and other exit points of the house, preventing her from leaving.

Some three days after, she mamaged to make contact with a relative who ventured to the residence, and assisted in getting her to safety.

Gibbons, who had been in the house with the woman at the time of her relative’s arrival, made good his escape.

He was later arrested by the cops, then positively identified by the woman as her rapist.