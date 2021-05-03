“Yankee” remanded to prison for Trafficking In Person charges involving Jamaicans

Forty-four (44)-year-old Tito Browne also known as “Tommy” and “Yankee” was on Monday (today) hauled before the Linden Magistrate’s Court to answer to charges in relation to Trafficking In Person (TIP) crimes.

He appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune where he pleaded “not guilty” to the charges read to him.

Browne was charged with two (2) counts of Trafficking In Person (TIP), Contrary to Section 3 (1) (a) of the Combating of Trafficking in person Act Chapter 10:06 and two counts of Withholding identification to wit Passports, Contrary to Section 4 of the said Act, which he committed on two Jamaican nationals.

He was then remanded to prison until May 31, 2021.