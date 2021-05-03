Millions go up in flames as fire destroys house in Linden

One person is now homeless and counting her losses after a fire broke out allegedly from a bedroom inside of her house and destroyed most of the building on Sunday (yesterday) in Daggeraad Avenue, Mackenzie, Linden.

According to a police statement, the house belonged to Shellon Cato, and “the estimated damages value $3,000,000 cash.”

HGP Nightly News understands that the blaze began between 13:40h and 14:15h at lot 146, Daggeraad Avenue, Mackenzie.

The police stated that on the day and time in question, “a smell of something burning was recognized” and shortly afterwards fire was seen coming from a bedroom of the said house.

A bucket brigade was activated but the fire had already engulfed most of the house. Ranks from the Linden Fire Service was summoned, responded promptly and successfully extinguished the fire.

Investigations continue.