YOUNG POLICEMAN INSTANTLY KILLED IN MOCHA ACCIDENT

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is reporting that a young policeman crashed into a stationary lorry and was instantly killed approximately 19:30 hours last evening (Thursday 27 January 2022).

Dead is police constable 23012 Faustin Magloire, aged twenty-seven years old (27) of Perseverance Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara Police. The policeman was stationed at the North Ruimveldt Police Outpost and attached to the General Duty Section.

Reports indicate that motor lorry bearing registration number GAB-8376 and at the time of accident driven by Donald Osafo Sagon, twenty-seven (27) years old of lot 65 Hadfield Street Werk-en-Rust Georgetown, was stationary on the northern side of the Mocha Access Road with its lights on when hire car bearing registration number HC-2865 driven by Warren Olson Prince age thirty (30) years old, of lot 73 Inner Bagotville West Bank Demerara and motorcar bearing registration number PYY 953,9 owned and driven by the deceased became involved in an accident.

According to police reports, motorcar # PYY 9539 was proceeding east along the northern side of the said road at a fast rate of speed when the front portion of the said car collided with the rear end of the motor lorry. As a result of the collision the motorcar ended up on the southern side of the said road where it collided with the right side rear door of hire car # HC 2865 which was proceeding west along the southern side of the said road.

The young policeman was killed instantly as a result of the collision and is reported to have received injuries about his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene by doctor Cameron from the EMT. The body was subsequently taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home for storage and to await a post mortem examination.

Inspector Jagananan and a party of police are conducting investigations and a notice of intended prosecution has been served despite breathalyzer tests being conducted on both drivers showing no trace of alcohol in their systems.

Accordingly, the Commissioner of Police extends condolences to the family, relatives, friends and colleagues of late Police Constable 23012 Faustin Magloire.