11-year-old killed by gunman during robbery at businesswoman home



The Guyana Police Force is investigating an alleged murder committed on an 11-year-old student Anthony Cort who was reportedly shot dead by one of two bandits during a robbery earlier today (2021/03/11).



An 11-year-old boy is now dead after he was allegedly shot by one (1) of two (2) bandits that stormed into a house, where he and his mother had been visiting, which belongs to a 44-year-old businesswoman in “C” Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

The deceased has been identified as Anthony Cort and is said to have resided in a home a short distance from where the armed robbery occurred.

Reports are that on Thursday (today), two (2) males wearing face masks and armed with handguns invaded the property belonging to the businesswoman and at that time Cort was in the company of others inside of the upper flat of the said building.

According to a statement from the police, the bandits approached persons who were in the bottom flat of the house and held them at gunpoint while relieving them of two (2) cellular phones valued at $80,000 each, two (2) gold bands worth $100,000, two gold rings worth $100,000, one gold chain valued at $100,000 and $80,000 in cash.

“The suspects then ordered the said victims to the upper flat of the house via a northern door during which, Anthony (the deceased) was about to exit a north eastern bedroom, when one of the suspects discharged a round hitting Anthony to his left upper shoulder. The suspects then ran north, jumped a zinc fence and made good their escape. One 9MM spent shell was found near the body,” the police statement noted.

HGP Nightly News understands that the EMT Ambulance Services responded and pronounced the child dead. The body was taken to Lyken Funeral Parlour, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Investigations continue.