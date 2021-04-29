143 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Guyana

Within the last 24 hours, a whopping 143 new cases of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) were recorded by health authorities in the country, taking the total number of positive cases since testing began to 13,106.

Presently, eight (8) individuals are in institutional isolation while 16 are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Meanwhile, 1,597 persons are currently in home isolation and a total of 11,110 persons have recovered.

The number of deaths attributed to the pandemic in Guyana stands at 295.