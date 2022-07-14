150 inmates complete various programmes

With its noble objectives of reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration, the Guyana Prison Service embarks on to ensure that inmates become changed persons, hence the awareness of this objective has saw an additional 150 inmates completed a number of training programmes.

The inmates who graduated are from the Camp Street and New Amsterdam prisons. They were trained in the areas of Anger management, literacy, drugs and alcohol prevention, tailoring, culinary arts, agriculture, electrical insulation and digital skills training.

Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot, who delivered remarks at the various graduation ceremonies said that rehabilitation is a central goal of the correctional system. As such, the established rehabilitation programme aimed at creating an opportunity for inmates to make a smooth reintegration into society, a programme that has been successful to date.

Mr. Elliot affirms the Prison Services’ commitment to the provision of inmate rehabilitation initiatives and programmes that equip them for successful re-entry into society.

“The Guyana Prison Service remains committed to rehabilitating inmates so that they can have productive lives and not return to prison upon release,” he said.

Meanwhile, Officer in Charge of Prisons’ Welfare and Corrections Mrs. Marielle Bristol-Grant disclosed that over 700 inmates have completed various training programmes for the first-half of 2022.

This, she said is a commitment by the Government of Guyana and the Guyana Prison Service to rehabilitate inmates, hence the variety of programs being made available across the various locations.