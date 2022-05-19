19-year-old charged, granted 40K Bail

19 year old Shaniya Goddette, appeared at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court before Her Worship Ms. Crystal Lambert on Friday to answer to the charge of Possession of Narcotics for the Purpose of Trafficking.

Goddette who hails from New Amsterdam, Berbice and works as a cook, was nabbed with a transparent plastic with a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems during a search by Police ranks in Region 7 at the Bartica Stelling.

The teen was told of the offence committed, cautioned and arrested. She admitted, indicating that the cannabis is for her personal use. The cannabis was weighed in her presence and amounted to 36 grams..

The teen is presently at the Bartica Police Station pending charge.

Bail was granted in the sum of forty thousand dollars ($40,000). The matter was adjourned for 2022-06-10.