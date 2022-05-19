West LaPenitence woman arrested with 1,416 grams marijuana at Bartica

During a searches on incoming passengers at the Bartica Stelling on Friday, a 54-year-old woman of mixed race, who is a vendor of West LaPenitence, Georgetown was taken to Bartica Police Station with her personal belongings.

This occurred around 08:50 hrs this morning.

Whilst at the station, a rank conducted a search on her red and blue travelling bag and found a black parcel containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

She was told of the offence committed, cautioned, arrested and she admitted ownership.

The cannabis was weighed in her presence and amounted to 1kg, 416 grams (1,416 grams). She is presently in custody at Bartica Police Station pending charge.