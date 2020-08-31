31-y-o woman dies from COVID-19

-four (4) deaths within a 24-hour period



-COVID-19 death toll in Guyana stands at 39

A 31-year-old female from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) died from the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) making it a total of four (4) persons to have succumbed from the virus in a 24-hour period.

The overall death toll for COVID-19 in Guyana now stands at 39.

The Ministry of Public Health on Sunday stated that it is in contact with all relatives and other contacts of the now deceased in order to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed.

“The Ministry is asking that patient confidentiality be respected and the families be allowed to mourn in peace.”

To date, Guyana has recorded 1,234 confirmed cases of COVID-19 of which 687 have recovered.

Late Saturday night, an 80-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) was recorded as the 36th death.

The 37th COVID-19 related death was recorded hours later when a 78-year-old woman of Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) died.

She lost the battle for her life at the Lethem Regional Hospital while receiving care and was tested for the virus after she died.

Meanwhile, the 38th COVID-19 death in the country was a 53-year-old woman from Region Four.

She is said to have resided on the East Coast of Demerara and died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline numbers 231 1166, 226 7480 or 180/181 for assistance.