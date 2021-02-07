43 new COVID-19 cases recorded within 24 hours

Within the last 24 hours, 43 new Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were recorded in the country taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 7,892.

This is according to the Ministry of Health which reported on Sunday (today) that of this total, only 836 are currently active.

Presently, there are five (5) patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) along with 831 persons in isolation. According to the Health Ministry, there are 51 persons currently in institutional isolation with the remaining 780 in home isolation.

Additionally, there are 14 persons in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in Guyana remains at 180.

To date, some 52 475 persons have been tested for the novel coronavirus in Guyana.