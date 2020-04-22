Driver, shop keeper arrested for drugs inside of truck

A truck driver and a female shop keeper have been arrested after police ranks discovered 1.8 kilogrammes of narcotics concealed in parcels and being transported inside of a truck in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) on Tuesday afternoon.

The vehicle (GXX 9462) was being driven by a 33-year-old male resident of Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara (EBD) at the time of discovery.

Reports are that around 17:30h yesterday, police ranks were conducting a drug eradication exercise at the 70K Police Check Point in Region Seven when they stopped a “Model M” truck (GXX 9462) and requested to search it along with its occupants.

Searches conducted on the occupants and their belongings turned up empty for any illegal items, however, it was when the ranks began searching the tray of the truck that the marijuana was found.

According to a police source, there was a white ‘sack bag’ with the label “Shorty” attached to it; upon opening the bag, the ranks discovered three brown parcels with compressed cannabis leaves, seeds and stems.

The truck driver told investigators that the bag belonged to a female who operates a shop at Melogy Backdam, Region Seven, but denied knowledge of the contents.

As such, the 33-year-old man and the shop keeper were arrested and taken to the Aranka Police Station. The parcels of marijuana were also lodged at that police station.

Investigations into the matter are currently ongoing.