65 more persons confirmed with COVID-19 in Guyana

Within the last 24 hours, 65 persons tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 10,072, to date.

According to the updated COVID-19 Dashboard on Saturday (today), only 1,057 of the 10,072 cases are currently active cases, inclusive of 13 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Meanwhile, 1,044 persons are in both home and institutional isolation.

Additionally, 19 individuals have been placed in institutional quarantine.