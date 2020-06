The first repatriation flight, Eastern Airlines flight # 321, is scheduled to arrive with 137 passengers.

Guyanese lining up to have their luggage weighed and checked in for the first repatriation flight today.

It is a direct flight from Miami International Airport, USA, to Georgetown, Guyana and is scheduled to depart at 12 noon.

Some Guyanese presently filling the necessary forms at the airport so that they can return.