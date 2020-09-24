Armed men storm into mechanic’s house, tie up wife and kids during robbery

-man badly beaten after handing over cash, bandits escape with over $1M in loot

A 37-year-old mechanic is now suffering from head injuries while his wife and children are left traumatized after three bandits, each of whom was armed with a different weapon, stormed into their home last night (Wednesday) and robbed them of cash, jewellery and other valuables.

The Robbery Under Arms took place at Recht-Door-Zee, La Parfait Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) and is said to have been executed by three (3) men; one armed with a silver handgun, another who was carrying a knife, and the third who had been brandishing a cutlass.

Reports are that around 19:50h on Wednesday, the 37-year-old mechanic was standing in his verandah when the three men jumped over his fence from the Southern direction.

The lone gunman rushed towards the man and immediately pointed the weapon to his head while ordering him to lead the way into his house.

Meanwhile, the other two perpetrators ran into the mechanic’s home and ordered the man’s wife and children to head into their living room.

According to the police, the suspects then “tied up” the woman and her children and started to demand cash and other items.

As such, the mechanic who was fearful for his life and the lives of his family members, immediately took the men into his bedroom and handed over $300,000 to them.

The suspects, who were not satisfied with this, then reportedly began to beat him about his body while demanding jewellery.

“The suspects ransacked the home and carted off with a number of cell phones, laptop computers, tablets and gold jewellery estimated at a total value of $1,085,500 Guyana Currency. The victim managed to free himself and raised an alarm after the men good their escape, he was escorted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was seen and examined by a Doctor on duty and received treatment for wounds to his head and sent away,” a police release said.

Investigations into the matter are presently ongoing.