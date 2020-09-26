Bakewell driver hospitalised after speeding Banks DIH lorry slams into vehicle

A 38-year-old driver attached to the Nasir and Nasir Company Limited (Bakewell) is now hospitalized after being pinned inside his company’s motor lorry when a Banks DIH Limited vehicle that was reportedly speeding slammed into it at Trafalgar Public Road, West Coast Berbice.

The serious accident took place yesterday (Friday) around 09:15h and involved the Banks DIH motor lorry which was being driven by a 32-year-old male at that time, the Bakewell motor lorry and a motor car that was being driven by its 43-year-old owner.

Reports are that the Banks DIH motor lorry was proceeding East along the Northern driving lane at a fast rate of speed, while the motor car was proceeding in the opposite direction, in front of the Bakewell motor lorry.

The driver of the Banks DIH motor lorry told the cops that while he proceeding along this route, an unknown motor lorry suddenly stopped in front of him and this resulted in him applying the brakes of his vehicle while “pulling left (North) then right (South) to avoid a collision.

However, this act resulted in his vehicle colliding with the rear of the motor car instead and resulted in it spinning and facing the Eastern direction on the roadway, then slamming into the right side front portion of the Bakewell motor lorry.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the Bakewell motor lorry was pinned and subsequently taken out of the vehicle with the aid of public spirited persons and taken to Fort Wellington Public Hospital in a conscious condition.

According to the police, the driver was seen and examined by the Doctor on duty suffering from injuries about the body but shortly after he was taken to the Balwant Singh Hospital, Georgetown, where he is presently receiving treatment.

His condition is regarded as serious.

Meanwhile, breathalyzer tests conducted on the driver of the Banks DIH motor lorry and the driver of the motor car revealed no trace of alcohol in their systems.

Investigations into the accident are currently ongoing.