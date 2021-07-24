BREAKING: Three people arrested in connection with $2M armed robbery

Police said on Saturday that three suspects have been arrested in connection with the alleged armed robbery of $2 million from a female clerk that occurred on Friday, July 23, 2021 at Caneview Avenue, South Ruimveldt.



According to a press release, one of the XR motorcycles is also in police custody as investigations continue in the matter.



In an earlier release, police said that at around 14:38 hours on Friday, the 39-year-old clerk collected the cash from the head office of her place of employment (which was not identified) so that she could pay a group of workers who were at South Ruimveldt.

Police said when the clerk arrived at the location, she parked her car and was waiting to pay the workers as she usually does.

However, while in the car, according to the police, she noticed six unidentifiable men on XR motorcycles approached her. Two of them, who were pillion riders, dismounted and approached her with firearms drawn.

According to police, the bandits demanded she hand over the money, however, she refused.

Thereafter, the police said, the men forced open the door on the driver’s side the woman was in, pulled her out and hit her to the stomach and face.

One of bandits then picked up the cash, which was secured in an envelope while another accomplice discharged three rounds from his firearm – one in the air and two in the direction of the car – before they escaped.