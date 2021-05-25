Businessmen, Security Guard robbed at gunpoint of over $800,000 in cash, valuables

A 52-year-old businessman along with a 25-year-old businessman and a male Security Guard were attacked and robbed at gunpoint by three (3) gunmen who wore dark-coloured hoodies and face masks to execute the daring robbery on Monday (yesterday) at Friendship village, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

HGP Nightly News understands that the bandits made good their escape with $660,000 in cash, a quantity of Digicel phone cards worth $120,000, one (1) Blue ‘A 21S’ Samsung cellular phone valued at $60,000, one (1) Blue Vivo cellular phone worth $40,000 and a Gold Samsung ‘S6’ cellular phone worth $46,000.

The incident occurred around 07:20h on the day in question.

According to a police statement, one (1) of the two (2) businessmen opened the ‘RI RI FU Supermarket at the said location around the above-mentioned time, and shortly afterwards while he was standing at the cashier’s register he noticed the three (3) perpetrators enter the Supermarket.

The businessman told the cops that the men then hit the unarmed 27-year-old Security Guard at the back of his head and he (Security Guard) fell to the floor.

“The perpetrators then bounded the security guard and him by using black plastic straps on their hands and feet and placed them on the floor to lie down and relieved them of their valuables. The first mentioned victim received injuries to his head after he was hit by one of the gun men. One of the perpetrators guarded the bounded men while the other two went upstairs and relieved the second victim of his cellphone and ransacked a bedroom before returning downstairs and removing two DVRs.”

They bounded the third victim (2nd businessman) and made good their escape in an unknown direction.

“A female employee went to work and observed the bounded men on the floor and untied them. Upon making checks in the bedroom, the first victim observed the aforementioned cash missing from his room. Investigations underway.”