Captain missing, passengers injured after two-boat collision

A boat Captain is now missing and feared dead while four (4) passengers are nursing several injuries following a collision between the Bartica Public Hospital, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) boat ambulance and another vessel along the Essequibo River.

The mishap occurred around 19:15h on Saturday after the boat ambulance left Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), and was travelling to Bartica while the other boat had been travelling from Bartica towards Parika.

HGP Nightly News understands that the passenger boat had seven (7) persons on board when the tragedy took place.

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), while the two boats were in the vicinity of “Stampa” they collided with each other and this resulted in four (4) passengers becoming injured.

“The captain of the vessel fell into the river and was not seen again. Efforts to retrieve his body proved futile. The injured passengers were taken to the Bartica Public Hospital where they were seen and examined by a Doctor on duty,” the police stated.

Investigations are in progress.