Child “fondled” by intoxicated man while visiting shop to make purchase

An 11-year-old female has been left traumatized after she was allegedly sexually assaulted by an intoxicated man when she visited a shop in her village to purchase items on Tuesday (yesterday).

The incident took place in Region One (Barima-Waini) and was reported to the police around 17:30h after the girl rushed home and told her parent(s).

Reports are that on Tuesday (yesterday) the child visited the shop in question and a man, who is said to have been intoxicated, was at that location when she entered to make her purchase.

HGP Nightly News understands that when she exited the shop and was passing the suspect, he grabbed her and fondled her vagina, before letting her leave.

The traumatized child ran home and informed her parent (s) immediately. One (1) of the girl’s parents rushed over to the nearest police station and reported the sexual assault.

According to the cops, the perpetrator is “known” to persons in the area and investigators turned up at his residence to arrest him, however, he has since gone into hiding.

The hunt for the suspect has been intensified while investigations continue.