Chinese businessman robbed of cash, cellphone cards by two gun-toting bandits

A 49-year-old businessman and proprietor of a Supermarket was robbed of $115,000 in cash and a quantity of Digicel phone cards worth $50,000 by two (2) gun-toting bandits who stormed into his establishment on Wednesday (yesterday).



The businessman, identified as Xin Bang Yu of the People’s Supermarket located at Wales, West Bank Demerara (WBD) had been inside of the cashier’s section along with his 16-year-old male employee when the incident took place.



Reports are that around 20:15h, the armed bandits rushed inside of the Supermarket and pointed their guns at Yu and his teenaged assistant while demanding that they hand over their money.



According to the businessman, the suspects removed the cash themselves and the Digicel phone cards from his cash register and walked out of the Supermarket in an unknown direction.



A statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) noted that cops are currently reviewing Close Circuit Television (CCTV) footage captured by surveillance cameras inside of the Supermarket as investigations continue.