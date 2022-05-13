CH&PA Delivers on Promise to Allocate House Lots to Amelia’s Ward Squatters

On Friday, fourteen squatters of Amelia’s Ward, Linden, Region Ten, who were displaced to make way for the construction of a new access road were allocated a house lot each at Amelia’s Ward–Phase Four.

This arrangement honours a committment made on Monday by the CEO.

Given the short notice of the allocation , Chief Executive Officer of CH&PA Sherwin Greaves explained that the allottees will be given one month to commence payment

“So far fourteen (14) persons, whose structures were demolished last week due to illegal occupation of lands earmarked for infrastructural development, have been allocated a house lot each at Amelia’s Ward–Phase 4 “

This allocation will bring significant improvement to the lives of the allottees, as they will now be able to obtain Certificates of Title/Transports and have legal access to potable water, electricity and other amenities.” A press release noted.

A team will also be returning to Linden to commence an evaluation process for the demolished structures.

During the demolition exercise, last week, some 20 structures, including foundation and column, fences and two habitable structures had to be taken down since they fell in the path of an access road which will be built. These structures were recently constructed, as an occupational survey done in 2021, revealed that no structures were in the path of the road at the time. Persons squatting in the area were also advised against erecting new structures, and making additions to existing structures.

Some $364 million has been allocated for infrastructure works in Amelia’s Ward. The new road will serve as the main access to approximately 500 residential house lots. ​