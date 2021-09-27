Construction worker viciously stabbed by male relative

A 32-year-old Construction worker is now at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital in a stable condition after being stabbed by his sister’s child’s father.

Reports have indicated that on Sunday, September 26, the father of the child went to the Bush Lot Village Corentyne, Berbice home to collect the child. Whilst the uncle was opening the gate, the child’s father then drew a knife from his pants waist and dealt the construction worker several stabs to his upper chest, and both hands, causing him to receive injuries, after which he made good his escape.

The victim was immediately rushed to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where he was later referred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he is admitted a patient, in a stable condition.

Checks were made for the suspect but he was not contacted. Investigations are ongoing.