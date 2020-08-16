Teen kills dad with cutlass following row over belongings

-father allegedly “threw” cutlass at son, youth retaliated

A 41-year-old cattle farmer of Spencer Street, Ithaca, West Bank Berbice (WBB), lost his life earlier today at the hands of his 18-year-old son.

Dead is Collis Joseph of Morgie Street, Ithaca, WBB, allegedly by his son who is a farmer and also hails from the same residence as his now dead father.

Reports are that the two males had a misunderstanding on Saturday where they accused each other of using their personal belongings. The row continued for some time and ended when both father and son threatened to kill each other.

However, according to the police, this morning the two had an “encounter” after which the suspect went home and was followed by his father.

An argument ensued again between the two men resulting each male arming himself with a cutlass.

According to the police, during the argument the now dead man “threw his cutlass at the suspect which missed him and fell into a nearby drain.”



In retaliation, the suspect then “threw his cutlass at the victim which hit him to the right side chest causing him to fell to the ground, bleeding profusely,” the police statememt further said.

Joseph was escorted to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, the teenage suspect has been detained by the cops.

Joseph’s body is currently at the Hospital’s Mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem Examination as investigations continue.