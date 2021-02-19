Driver involved in Homestretch Avenue fatal accident placed on $600,000 bail

The man who was behind the wheel of the car (PVV 1289) involved in the fatal accident on Monday along Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown, which claimed the lives of a female teen and a young man, was hauled before the Court and granted $600,000 bail.

Rayon Alves of Front Road, East La Penitence, Georgetown was charged with with two (2) counts of causing death by dangerous Driving committed on Dakera Gritten and Tonika Halley.

He appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates Court #2 before Magistrate Leron Daly on Wednesday where he pleaded not guilty to the charges and was placed on $600,000 bail.

Magistrate Daly also instructed that his driver’s license be suspended and his passport lodged. The matter is adjourned to March 15, 2021 .

It is alleged that around 00:30h on Monday, Alves lost control of the car (PVV 1289) which was transporting four (4) persons at that time and slammed into a pole along Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown.

Reports are that the now dead duo had been in the company of others having a friendly night out and while they were seated in the vehicle (PVV 1289) with two (2) others, Alves lost control along Homestretch Avenue, resulting in the vehicle allegedly flipping over several times before it came to a halt.

Halley of Phase 2, East La Penitence, Georgetown, lost the battle for her life while undergoing treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Meanwhile, Gritten of Festival City, Georgetown, is said to have died on the spot.