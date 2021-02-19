63-year-old wanted by cops for questioning in relation to forgery crimes

A 63-year-old man is now being hunted by ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for questioning in relation to forgery of documents and investigators are seeking the help of the public to nab this man.

A wanted bulletin has been issued for Ryan Ferreira whose last known address is Lot 16 Durban Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown.

Ferreira is wanted for questioning in relation to forging of documents with intent to defraud the public and demanding property upon a forged instrument.

These offences were reported committed last year on April 2.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the wanted man is asked to contact the Police on telephone numbers 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 911, or at the nearest Police station.

The GPF is assuring that all information would be treated with the strictest confidence.