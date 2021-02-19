Female vendor, son arrested for narcotics, alleged stolen articles in home

-claim flat where items were found belong to daughter

A 66-year-old female vendor and her 48-year-son were arrested after cops swooped down on their residence and discovered a large quantity of marijuana, along with items that were allegedly stolen, inside of the lower flat of the family’s Charlotte Street, Georgetown, home on Thursday.

The woman told the police that her 40-year-old daughter resides in the lower flat where the narcotics and items were found and as such, investigators are on the hunt for the female, who was not at the residence at the time of the raid.

According to a police statement, ranks were acting on information received and upon arrival at the family’s home, through “diligent checks” they made contact with the older woman and her son, who is also a vendor.

The female vendor stated that both she and her son occupy the upper flat and subsequently removed a padlock on the door to the bottom flat of the premises to allow the lawmen access to conduct a search there.

“During the search, one brown barrel was inspected and inside it was found to have had two brown salt bags. One of the bags contained five (5) wrapped transparent parcels while the other contained four (4) transparent parcels with leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis. A further search was conducted and a cartoon box was found under a bed, containing three (3) transparent parcels with leaves seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.”

HGP Nightly News was also told that two (2) television sets and two (2) gas bottles were discovered inside of the lower flat of the house.

“One (1) of the television sets was stolen during a break & enter and larceny offense which occurred on the 15th January, 021 at Pike Street, Prashad Nagar…the suspected cannabis was weighed and it amounted to 27 Kilograms , 343 grams. Efforts are being made to locate the female vendor’s daughter.”

Investigations are in progress.