Man arrested after police discover gun, live rounds in pants waist



A 21-year-old operator is now in the lockups after the cops caught him in possession of an unlicensed firearm and live rounds while he had been standing on the roadway last night (Sunday).



The young man is said to hail from the Non Pariel village, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Reports are that around 20:30h last night (Sunday), ranks on patrol duty on the Coldingen Public Road, ECD, noticed the operator standing on the road “acting in a suspicious manner.”



As such, they approached him and executed a search on his person which revealed the .38 Revolver and six (6) live matching rounds concealed in the right side of his pants waist.

According to the police, he was immediately arrested and is presently being processed for the Court.