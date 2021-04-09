Cop arrested for breaching COVID-19 guidelines

A Guyana Police Force (GPF) Constable found himself on the other side of the law on Thursday (yesterday) after he was placed on “open arrest” following 66 hours of being under “close arrest” as a result of him breaching the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Guidelines.

The GPF identified the rank as Constable Europe.

This is according to a brief statement from the GPF which noted that the arrest took place in Police Regional Division # Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

According to the cops, this matter is still being investigated.