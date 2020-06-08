Cops discover over 18,000 grammes of “ganja” during sting operation

-male, female companion arrested for illicit substance



A man along with a woman are now in the lockups after the cops conducted a search on two vehicles and unearthed over 18,000 grammes of “ganga” inside of one of the cars.

Reports are that on Saturday morning around 10:00h, ranks attached to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters executed a sting operation at Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

During the exercise, the policemen intercepted and searched two motor cars, and found 38 parcels of processed cannabis.

The parcels, when weighed, amounted to 18,431 grammes of “ganja”.

The male and female suspects were detained following the discovery and are said to be assisting with investigations.