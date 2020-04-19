Cops discover several parcels with over 13,000 grammes of ‘ganga’ in car

0
60
The 15 parcels of cannabis that were discovered inside of the motor car along the # 59 Village Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice on Saturday.

Another driver is now in the lockups after police swooped down on the vehicle he was operating and during a search discovered a large quantity of ‘ganga’ wrapped in several plastic parcels.

Reports are that around 14:30h yesterday, ranks  of a mobile patrol were acting on information they received and intercepted a motor car along the #59 Village Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

Upon searching the vehicle, the lawmen discovered 15 parcels of cannabis, weighing 13,607 grammes in total.

The 40-year-old driver, who hails from New Amsterdam, Berbice and was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was immediately arrested.

He is currently in police custody pending charge(s).

