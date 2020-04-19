Cops discover several parcels with over 13,000 grammes of ‘ganga’ in car

Another driver is now in the lockups after police swooped down on the vehicle he was operating and during a search discovered a large quantity of ‘ganga’ wrapped in several plastic parcels.

Reports are that around 14:30h yesterday, ranks of a mobile patrol were acting on information they received and intercepted a motor car along the #59 Village Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

Upon searching the vehicle, the lawmen discovered 15 parcels of cannabis, weighing 13,607 grammes in total.

The 40-year-old driver, who hails from New Amsterdam, Berbice and was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was immediately arrested.

He is currently in police custody pending charge(s).