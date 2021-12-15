Cyclist Dead after making sudden turn on #72 Access Road

A 67 year old man of Lot 219 #72 Village Corentyne Berbice is Guyana’s latest fatal accident victim after making a sudden right turn on the # 72 Access road into the path of a motor lorry . Enquirers revealed that the motor lorry registered as GHH 7458 was driving at a fast rate of speed when the cyclist made the sudden move and collided with the front right portion of the lorry.

He was subsequently flung off his bike some distance away onto the road surface while the electric cycle got stuck under the motor lorry which continued driving before stopping about 300 feet away.

As a result of the collision the cyclist received injuries to his head and about his body and was picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was examined and pronounced him dead on arrival.

His body is presently at the said hospital mortuary awaiting post mortem examination.

A breath analyzer test was conducted on the driver which recorded zero readings and he is presently in police custody assisting with investigation. Notice of intended prosecution has been served. Further enquires in progress