Dharamlall retains Nigel Hughes’ law firm amidst rape allegations

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall, who is accused of sexual misconduct, has hired Hughes, Fields & Stoby to represent him and protect his interests.

In a statement, Hughes, Fields & Stoby noted that Dharamlall remains willing and disposed to assist in a full investigation of the matter.

“All the allegations are denied. In the interest of a fair investigation and the necessity to protect the interests of all parties concerned, we urge that speculation, wild accusations, premature judgments and unsupported conclusions be avoided,” the statement noted.

According to the law firm, until further advised by his attorneys, “no further statements will be issued by or on behalf of Mr. Dharamlall.”

The Local Government and Regional Development Minister, who was accused last year of harassing a 22-year-old New York-based woman, became the centre of rape allegations on Friday.

A 16-year-old schoolgirl, in a letter to President Irfaal Ali, alleged that she was groomed, preyed upon and sexually assaulted by Dharamlall.

As the news broke, members of society, including the Opposition, called for the Minister to step down to allow for a thorough probe.

On Saturday, Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud announced that the Child Care and Protection Agency (CC&PA) is carrying out a full probe into the sexual allegations against Minister Dharamlall.

In a Facebook post, Dr Persaud stated that “no one is above the law,” noting that all support will be provided to the young lady.

“Our women and girls must be safe,” the Human Services and Social Security Minister wrote.

On Sunday, HGP Nightly News was informed that Dharamlall requested to proceed on leave on Friday, and President Irfaan Ali granted it.

