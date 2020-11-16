Gov’t to take action against those who provided false information on Regional Projects

Officials who have provided false information about monies spent on projects executed by Regional Administrations throughout the country over the last five (5) years will be dealt with condignly.

This is according to Local Government and Regional Development Minister, Nigel Dharamlall, who recently told the media that his Government will take “appropriate actions” against those guilty in that regard.

He noted that this is a serious offence which will not be overlooked since it has resulted in taxpayers being denied value for their money and a delay in national development.

The Minister pointed out that he has already examined information about several projects undertaken by Regional Administrators during the five (5) year stint of the APNU+AFC Government and that the information differs from what is captured in the Auditor General’s Report.

“After viewing the information, we requested that some changes were required because some projects were skewed in some way or the other so for us as a government, we would like broad base investment across the region.”

According to Minister Dharamlall, such an approach will assist in job creation while simultaneously circulating money in the country which would in turn boost the country’s economy.

“As a government, we require such work to be created and that is why the budget was created that way . Even the issue of discrimination and victimisation to become something of the past. We require full cooperation from our residents and communities in the administration of the regions,” he added.

The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development was provided with $53.25 billion in this year’s emergency budget which will provide financial and technical support for projects to ensure adequate service to the population.